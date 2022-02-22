Q Cells offers 15 year warranty on ‘sleek’ new home battery, an Australian first

Q Cells next generation of home storage system, the Q.HOME CORE, will come with a 15 year warranty – the first on the Australian market to do so.

The modular system consists of the Q.VOLT inverter, which has a 5.0kW capacity and hybrid or AC-coupled options, and the Q.SAVE battery, which uses Samsung lithium-ion cell with storage volume of 6.86kWh. This battery can be paired up to three units for a maximum of 20.5kWh capacity.

Q Cells said the system is launching internationally first in Australia and Europe, and is scheduled for release to the general public in March this year. No information on the system’s pricing has been released yet.

The company says the system has been selected for the Solar Victoria government-run virtual power plant (VPP) Pilot program, claiming it is “one of just a handful of approved partners” for the program and will offer participants a fully-integrated energy solution including Q Cells modules, 100% green VPP energy plan and the Q.HOME CORE.

Q Cells was not, however, on the Victorian government’s list of approved battery brands when it released the news last week, perhaps signalling that Q Cells inclusion is a recent development.

Victoria’s VPP pilot program is capped at 2000 rebates with the state government saying households that sign up to the pilot prior to June 30, 2022 and install a battery will receive a rebate of $4,174.

Back to Q Cells third generation of home battery system, the batteries are able to be both floor and wall mounted and will include an app enabling households to monitor their system data. “The energy monitoring system tracks PV module’s energy generation and consumption while maximising energy yields by incorporating real-time weather information,” Q Cells said in its product announcement.

“The software suite also includes Q.COMMAND PRO and Q.OMMAND GO, specifically developed for installers to allow fast and easy O&M services and installation commissioning, respectively,” the company added.