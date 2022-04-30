Weekend read: Back to the future with BESS

From pv magazine 04/2022

An STS client and PV industry veteran recently remarked: “It feels like I am back in the PV industry of 2010,” after having been put in charge of the procurement of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for a large European developer. For many in the industry, the level of maturity of the BESS market is comparable to that of the PV industry a decade ago.

The number of BESS players is ballooning, and many of them are shipping out of China. Many products exist essentially at the stage of prototypes, and manufacturing facilities are mushrooming as cash is injected into the promise of a market growth of 40% per year over the next decade, according to recent International Energy Association forecasts.

Like the PV industry a decade ago, there are severe challenges ahead of procurement managers in charge of sourcing reliable BESS systems to feed their ambitious pipelines. These relate to technology choices; supplier identification, qualification and selection; manufacturing ramp-up and maturity; supply chain traceability, transparency, resilience and logistics; and system safety.

The elephant in the room is the latter. We’ve all seen the news stories about recalls and system shutdowns due to thermal runaways, fires and even explosions. For that matter, the stakes of quality assurance are even higher than for PV modules.

Lessons from PV

Coincidentally, 2010 was also the year of incorporation of STS. Throughout the years, STS has witnessed the slow increase in the maturity of PV manufacturers, moving from two busbars on a 125mm wafer to 210mm-based half-cut PERC multi-busbar modules. Today we observe that most module manufacturers have acquired the capability of manufacturing high-quality products.

However, some have also acquired the knowledge of where cutting corners will shave off a fraction of a penny in manufacturing costs. The role of companies like STS in the PV industry today, is to position an inspector at every corner a manufacturer is likely to cut, ensuring the level of quality required for gigawatt-scale development and financing.

The role of STS in the BESS industry is different. It’s back to the core mission it was setup to achieve more than a decade ago: detecting quality issues and communicating them to both buyers and suppliers, thereby improving the overall quality delivered to the industry. To date, STS has performed conformity assessments of over 2GWh of BESS, including different cathode chemistries (LFP vs. NMC), different cell configurations (pouch vs. cylindrical), different system sizes (residential vs. utility-scale). The most common and representative non-conformities observed during our practice are summarized in the table to the top right.

STS observes that several of the most worrying risks are detected during Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT). Failures of the fire protection system, or failures of the grounding test are severe safety issues that have been observed on a regular basis.

It has also been observed that not every FAT scope is the same. Even a test as critical as the capacity test is not performed in the same way by different manufacturers. Comparing the proposed scope of FAT to the rule-of-art is therefore essential. In fact, we also recommend verifying the test procedures, pass/fail criteria, availability of the measurement tools and so on. STS has seen projects in a deadlock because the factory was not able to deploy FAT on time, leaving the system owner with the choice between incurring delays in shipment, usually delaying the entire project, or accepting systems to be delivered without final factory test.