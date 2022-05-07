Weekend read: 2 GW Sungrow and SolarJuice distribution agreement is Australia’s largest 

Sungrow Australian country manager Joe Zhou (centre right) and Solar Juice director Rami Fedda at the signing of the 2 GW distribution agreement.

In July 2020, Chinese inverter maker Sungrow and Sydney-based Solar Juice signed a 150 MW distribution agreement to target the residential and C&I markets. On 6 May 2022, the partners signed a new long-term distribution contract with a 2 GW capacity which they say is “the largest and most comprehensive one that [the] Australian solar market has ever seen.”

Clearly, the residential and C&I sectors are still the engine room of the Australian solar market, with this expansive partnership demonstrating the booming demand in solar despite reducing FITs.

Solar Juice is now set to carry Sungrow’s entire range, including PV inverters, storage systems and batteries.

Solar Juice’s director Rami Fedda described Sungrow as a market leader with a reputation for quality and reliability and supported by a top-notch local team. “We are glad to cooperate with Sungrow for such an enormous supply contract,” said Fedda, “and make sure its products serve the local customers as well.”

Sungrow’s Australian country manager Joe Zhou, said “the 2 GW milestone will help Sungrow capture the market opportunities and strengthen the brand involvement in Australia. It also represents a boost for both brands. With solar juice, we will provide clean, reliable and renewable solutions for each customer.”

Sungrow has been present in the Australian market since 2012, supplying its inverter range. In 2018, it expanded its reach into the Australian residential storage market, offering its PowCube storage system to the market.

Solar Juice has been the largest distributor of premium inverters for rooftop solar in Australia since 2013, selling over 300 MW in 2019.