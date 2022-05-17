German giant opens base in Perth to capitalise on green hydrogen promise

Thyssenkrupp nucera, a subsidiary which recently changed its named from Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers, has this month opened an outpost in the capital city of Western Australia, Perth.
Announcing the news, the company said it has substantially increased its order intake by multi gigawatt scale projects based on its 20-MW standard electrolyser module. “With its new location in Perth, thyssenkrupp nucera moves to the industrial area of Australia that offers ideal infrastructure for green hydrogen and green chemicals exports to global and key Asian markets, as well as local workforce and capabilities for project support.”
Western Australia is home to two of the world’s biggest hydrogen project proposals, the 26 GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub and the 50 GW Western Green Energy Hub. It will also likely become home to some of Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s mammoth hydrogen production plans.
The plans, and the potential they demonstrate, have not been lost on the 13,000 kilometre journey from Germany to WA, with Thyssenkrupp noting the new office is “ideally located to support the company’s growth.” The new Perth base is planned to have full sales and project-execution capabilities.
“Western Australia has many attributes that provide a strong competitive advantage in the growing global renewable hydrogen market with their combination of world-class renewable energy resources, vast land mass, established energy infrastructure and a history of exporting energy to international markets,” Johann Rinnhofer, managing director of thyssenkrupp nucera Australia said. “After having worked successfully with our Australian customers for many years, this new focus on the hydrogen sphere of Australia with a base in Perth was a logical business decision.”
