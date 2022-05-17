Smarter E products at a glance

South Korea’s Hanwha Q Cells presented new solar modules based on n-type Q.antum Neo solar cells with passivating contacts. It will offer a 400 W solar panel with a power conversion efficiency of 22.3% and a white frame, as well as a black 395 W PV module with an efficiency of 22%.

Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology (Kstar) launched a new residential hybrid storage system at Smarter E. The platform features its own PV inverter tech and lithium-ion storage solutions from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer FoxESS unveiled an all-in-one storage system that only requires single-person installation. It features a high-efficiency hybrid inverter paired with the Energy Cube, its modular high-voltage battery solution.

Chinese PV module maker Trina Solar presented three new solar modules based on G12 wafers last week. The three new rooftop solar products come from its Vertex line. They are based on its next-generation 210 Ultra product technology platform, with innovative 210 rectangular silicon wafer (G12R) cell technology and components design.

Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar presented a new battery for residential applications. The JKS-BXXX37-CS storage system is a floor-standing outdoor solution that can also be used in off-grid and hybrid setups.

Spain’s Gamesa Electric launched a new central inverter solution with an output of 4,700 kVA. It said that the Proteus PV inverter is an upgrade over the Gamesa Electric 3X series.

Weco, an Italian battery manufacturer, introduced a low-voltage storage system. The new 5k3XP battery can be connected to low- or high-voltage inverters, thanks to a double circuit and an integrated battery management system that works without the need to add components.

Norway-based PV module manufacturer REC launched a residential heterojunction solar module based on 12G wafers and gapless technology. The REC Alpha Pure-R Series is available in three versions, with power ratings ranging from 410 W to 430 W, and efficiencies of 21.2% to 22.3%.

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provider Pylontech unveiled a new residential battery with an energy density of 126 kWh. The Pelio battery has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh and is stackable in a 20-device configuration to reach a capacity of 102.4 kWh.

Chinese panel maker Jetion Solar, a unit of China National Building Materials (CNBM), launched a heterojunction double-glass bifacial solar modules series based on n-type monocrystalline G12 wafers. The JT SZk(B) is a 110-cell panel and is available in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 570 W to 590 W. The product line’s power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.8% and 22.6%.

Chinese inverter manufacturer Solis presented a new off-grid inverter. The S5-EO1P(4-5)K-48 line is designed for areas without power grids and locations with frequent power outages. It boasts a peak efficiency of 96.7% and features an AC charger and a built-in MPPT solar charge controller.

French PV module manufacturer Voltec Solar presented a solar panel based on bifacial half-cut monocrystalline PERC bifacial cells for applications in agrivoltaic projects. The new product measures 2,005 mm x 1,042 mm x 35 mm and weighs 23 kg.

Storage system provider BYD introduced its Battery-Box product series. The new C&I battery system comes in capacities ranging from 30 kWh to 90 kWh, and up to 64 units can be connected in parallel for a total capacity of 5.76 MWh.

Israeli robotic cleaning specialist Ecoppia presented a new solar module cleaning solution. The Ecoppia H4 robot is a fully autonomous water-free cleaning tool that uses microfibres and controlled airflow to channel dust particles downwards from the module surface.

German electrical equipment provider AEG launched a shingled solar module for residential and commercial installations. The AS-M3207-S solar panel is available in three versions, with power outputs of 430 W, 435 W, and 440 W. Power conversion efficiencies range from 20.7% to 21.1%.

Winaico Deutschland, the German unit of Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology Co, Ltd (Winaico), showcased a 410 W solar module for the European market. The WST-MGX-P1 Gemini module is based on monocrystalline half-cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.93%.

German PV inverter manufacturer Katek Memmingen GmbH presented a new three-phase inverter for applications in residential solar projects. The StecaGrid Hybrid 10023_3 hybrid inverter has a nominal power of 10 kW, an efficiency of 98.1%, and a European efficiency rating of 97.9%.

German battery producer Varta unveiled a new residential battery. The Varta.wall product features a die-cast aluminium housing and requires an installation depth of only 10 centimetres. The manufacturer claims that it is one of the best space-saving storage systems on the market.

Norwegian startup Over Easy Solar AS launched a vertical PV system for rooftop applications. The system is based on heterojunction solar cell technology, with an efficiency of 22% and a bifaciality of up to 90%. Its temperature coefficient is -0.26 C.