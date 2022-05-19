Shopping complex switches on massive rooftop solar system

Energy Queensland’s energy services business Yurika confirmed on Thursday that a 4.93MW solar PV system installed on the roof of the Hyperdome Shopping Centre at Loganholme in the state’s south-east has commenced generating enough renewable energy to power more than 1,000 homes.

Yurika executive general manager Carly Irving said the system, the latest project delivered through a partnership between Yurika and the Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), which owns and manages more than $20 billion worth of retail and commercial properties across Australia and the United States, is one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere.

“This is a massive system – it has more than 12,000 panels that generate a whopping 4.93MW of energy,” Yurika executive general manager Carly Irving said.

“The technology will reduce Hyperdome’s carbon emissions by 6,050 tonnes of CO2 annually, which is the equivalent of removing 2,800 passenger vehicles from our roads each year.

Yurika’s partnership with QIC includes projects at major shopping centres at Robina, Toowoomba and Townsville in Queensland, and another in Melbourne. The centres are leveraging Yurika’s Smart Connected Solar technology which includes solar PV systems and 24/7 monitoring technology with the ability to add additional renewable options such as battery energy storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Irving said the commercial and industrial real estate market sector is actively investing in behind-the-meter generation technology, energy management and building automation to transform assets towards a more sustainable footprint.

“The five sites are the first phase of a long-term partnership with Queensland Investment Corporation, with the potential to support QIC with emerging opportunities in energy such as the evolution of their embedded networks, EV charging services, Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) and the addition of technology such as batteries in the future,” she said.

“The Smart Connected Solar product offers business customers an opportunity to invest in the latest renewable smart technology which brings greater financial savings and improved carbon emissions.”

Irving said the solar networks across the five sites will deliver more than 15MW of solar power capacity and reduce carbon emissions by more than 17,000 metric tonnes per year, as well as “providing significant relief to the energy network in the surrounding communities”.

Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni was on hand to press the switch on the Hyperdome project and said it will help deliver on the state government’s renewable energy targets.

“Projects like this are driving Queensland towards our 50% renewable energy target by 2030,” he said.

