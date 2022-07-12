From pv magazine India
India’s AmpereHour Energy has released MoviGEN, a new plug-and-play mobile energy storage system. The lithium-ion-based system provides on-demand electrical energy and replaces the need for movable fossil-fuel-based power generators.
The target applications include power for construction sites, outdoor events, on-demand electric vehicle charging, and disaster relief. MoviGEN is non-polluting and much quieter than diesel generators. Other advantages include lower operating costs and less maintenance.
“MoviGEN is scalable on both power and energy (battery capacity) ratings. The systems can range from 5 kW/10 kWh to 200 kW/400 kWh. We also provide customised solutions for power and energy ratings beyond 200 kW/400 kWh based on the application,” AmpereHour Energy CEO Ayush Misra told pv magazine. “The charging time would vary based on the system’s power rating.”
MoviGEN system comes with AmpereHour’s energy management platform, which facilitates remote management and control of MoviGEN via its Elina software platform. The software facilitates real-time monitoring of many system parameters, enabling future optimisation and safe operation.
