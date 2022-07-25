JinkoSolar unveils battery system for Australian residential market

JinkoSolar has launched its modular SunTank home battery system in Australia, a lithium-iron phosphate storage solution which is sized for day-to-day use in residential settings and is primarily designed to be paired with a solar panel system.

JinkoSolar says the battery energy storage system is scalable from 2.56 kWh to 25.6 kWh with a single-phase hybrid inverter and can provide 5.1 kW power output. Each individual module measures 650mm x 260mm x 185mm and weighs in at 28kg. With an IP65 rating the Suntank has an operating temperature ranging from -10°C to +50°C.

The company said the product, which is backed by a 10-year product warranty, has been designed to ensure fast and flexible deployment and is suitable for both wall and floor installation.

JinkoSolar said the Suntank system offers both AC and DC-coupling methods to realise multi-directional energy interaction between PV modules, batteries, and the grid, and can provide power back-up in the case of grid outages.

“Due to the instability of the power grid, supply shortage still exists in some areas of Australia, energy storage trend is gaining importance as a counter to this situation,” the company said. “If the grid is lost, the system would switch to back-up mode and AC output is supplied via the emergency power supply (EPS) load port using energy from PV and battery.”

JinkoSolar APAC country manager Thomas Bywater said the Suntank system provides an efficient solution for owners looking to implement effective residential energy management, helping to reduce costs, manage demand, and maximise the self-utilisation of power generation.

“As one of the most mature photovoltaic markets in the world, we believe that energy storage will become an indispensable part of the Australian market,” he said.