Australia ranks 4th in ‘staggering’ global storage markets

Wood Mackenzie places Australia fourth on its list of the globe’s top 10 storage markets, coming in just behind Germany, with the US and China unsurprisingly topping the list. The analyst expects the world’s cumulative storage deployments to reach 500 GW by 2031, according to its Global Energy Storage Outlook released today.

Top ten energy storage markets capacity forecast: 2021-2031 (GWh): Wood Mackenzie (Woodmac)

Image: Wood Mackenzie

While Woodmac didn’t provide specific analysis on Australia, it appears to command around 30 GWh of the expected storage deployments by 2031, sitting just behind Germany which has 32 GWh forecasted.

Unlike Germany however, where 61% of storage deployment are expected to come from the residential segment, Australia’s outlook is dominated by grid-scale projects.

Australia sits ahead of India, the UK, Japan and South Korea on Woodmac’s tally board. 

Annual deployments by region: 2021-2031

Image: Wood Mackenzie

According to the consultancy, the top 10 markets will command around 91% of the globe’s total storage deployments, with other regions contributing just the remaining 9%.

Leader, the United States, is expected to deploy 600 GWh by 2031, while China’s contribution sits at 422 GWh.

Woodmac said the global storage market’s growth has “staggered,” though it noted regulatory barriers have failed to improve storage project economics namely in Europe.

AEMO shows the forecast need for each of the storage types through the Step Change scenario as outlined in its Integrated System Plan (ISP)

Image: AEMO

