Australia ranks 4th in ‘staggering’ global storage markets

While Woodmac didn’t provide specific analysis on Australia, it appears to command around 30 GWh of the expected storage deployments by 2031, sitting just behind Germany which has 32 GWh forecasted.
Unlike Germany however, where 61% of storage deployment are expected to come from the residential segment, Australia’s outlook is dominated by grid-scale projects.
Australia sits ahead of India, the UK, Japan and South Korea on Woodmac’s tally board.
According to the consultancy, the top 10 markets will command around 91% of the globe’s total storage deployments, with other regions contributing just the remaining 9%.
Leader, the United States, is expected to deploy 600 GWh by 2031, while China’s contribution sits at 422 GWh.
Woodmac said the global storage market’s growth has “staggered,” though it noted regulatory barriers have failed to improve storage project economics namely in Europe.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.