NT’s first hydrogen-fuelled generator piloted by Charles Darwin University

Charles Darwin University has purchased a Hydrogen Energy Storage System (HESS) to test and evaluate hydrogen electrolysers and fuel-cells integrated into a power network at its Grid Testing Facility. Pictured: The university’s Energy and Resources Institute Director Professor Suresh Thennadil

West Australian company Hybrid Systems Australia has signed an agreement with Charles Darwin University to deliver the pilot 5 kW fuel cell with 8 kWh of hydrogen storage system.

Charles Darwin University says it will operate the system for industry partners, students, and researchers, to further develop and commercialise hydrogen as an energy source.

The system will be housed at the Renewable Energy Grid Testing Facility in East Arm Wharf.

The installation will be the first hydrogen energy system in the Northern Territory (NT), with the state government last year announcing it would invest in supporting a local renewable hydrogen industry.

Professor Suresh Thennadil, Director of the university’s Energy and Resources Institute, said the government funding will enable it to develop a world-class grid testing facility that fosters collaborations between the university and industry through applied research projects and training programs.

“We are delighted to work with [Charles Darwin University] to adapt our proven and reliable SPS [standalone power system] product for researchers to test the capability of creating renewable hydrogen and integrating electrolysers and fuel cells into the grid,” Mike Hall, Executive Director of supplier Hybrid Systems, said.

Hall added the system would create hydrogen fuel from fresh water and store the fuel at the test facility. Hybrid Systems is a subsidiary of Pacific Energy Group.