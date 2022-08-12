Solar on radar as REP unveils large-scale project for southwest Queensland

REP will look at adding solar PV and energy storage to the Wandoan project during the feasibility phase.

The developer of the proposed 180 MW Warrego Solar Farm is planning another large-scale renewables project for the state’s southwest, announcing plans to develop a 600 MW wind farm near the town of Wandoan in the Western Downs region. Brisbane-based Renewable Energy Partners (REP) said it would also be exploring opportunities to co-locate solar PV and a battery energy storage system within the project area.

“We are excited to be developing another large-scale renewable energy project in the Western Downs region of Queensland,” REP chief executive officer Luke McDonald said.

“Having received strong support from both the Queensland government and the Western Downs Council for our other renewable energy projects in the area, we are encouraged to support the Western Downs region becoming the renewable energy powerhouse of Australia.”

REP said the Wandoan project would comprise up to 96 wind turbines across a 14,000-hectare site. The developer said that during the feasibility phase for the wind project it would investigate the potential to deploy solar PV and a battery energy storage system as part of the project. Once operational, the asset will produce enough renewable energy to power up to 172,000 homes.

It is anticipated the project will create 250 jobs during construction and 22 jobs during ongoing operations.

The unveiling of the project comes just months after REP announced its Warrego solar and storage project, which it says will include a 180 MW solar farm to potentially be co-located with a 50 MW/200 MWh big battery.

The Wandoan project is REP’s fifth renewable development in the Western Downs region. It is also developing the 250 MW Hopeland Solar Farm, the 150 MW/300 MWh Ulinda Park battery project, and the 500 MW Wambo wind farm in the area.