Jet Charge wins contract for ‘world’s longest’ EV fast-charging network

Part of the Western Australian (WA) government’s $43.5 million investment to accelerate the roll out of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure around state, the fast-charging network will extend more than 5,000 kilometres from Kununurra in the north, to Esperance in the south, and east to Eucla.

“WA’s EV fast-charging network is an important step to boost our uptake of electric vehicles, enabling drivers to travel the vast distances around the State more easily,” premier Mark McGowan said in a statement.

“When completed, WA’s EV fast-charging network will be the world’s longest of its kind – with construction well underway and expected to be completed by early 2024.”

The project will entail the deployment of 98 EV chargers at 49 locations along major transport routes. On average, charging stations will be less than 200km apart. Each location will have both a standard and 150 kW(dc) fast charger installed, the latter allowing drivers to recharge their EV in as little as 15 minutes.

Jet Charge chief executive Tim Washington said the network would allow EV drivers to travel throughout the state without any range anxiety.

“We started Jet Charge almost a decade ago to accelerate the transition to low-emissions vehicles in Australia by breaking down the barriers to EV charging,” he said. “We are so proud to be involved with a landmark EV charging network that features a lot of Australian-made innovation, and will absolutely smash those barriers allowing people to drive EVs all over the great state of Western Australia.”