WA Bristol Springs solar + hydrogen project edges toward EPC selection

An artist's rendering of the 114 MW first stage of the Bristol Springs Solar project.

Formerly mineral exploration company Superior Lake Resources, Frontier Energy Limited is moving forward with its bid to become one of Australia’s first commercial green hydrogen producers.

After five engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors expressed interest in its Bristol Springs project, Frontier announced it has now narrowed the contest down to two.

The company plans to announce the contract in the fourth quarter, it says.

Frontier has not released the names of either of the two contenders, though Executive Chairman Grant Davey said both have “significant experience in the development of industrial solar development projects in Australia.”

Importantly, the current selection is only for Stage One of the project – the 114 MW solar farm on around 195 hectares near Waroona south of Perth.

The current EPC selection does not relate to the Stage Two 36.6 MW alkaline electrolyser for the hydrogen facility.

Frontier is hoping Bristol Springs will be one of the first commercial green hydrogen projects in Australia after it released news in June of a better than expected preliminarily study into the project.

Frontier recommenced trading on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in March after a strongly supported $8 million capital raising that the company said has validated its new clean energy strategy.

The Bristol Springs Solar Project is to built near the Worsley alumina refinery about 120 kilometres south of Perth, would have an initial generation capacity of 114 MW (DC) but Frontier said additional land acquisition opportunities are available that could allow for an increase up to 500 MW.

Frontier’s Managing Director Mike Young has said the company remains on track to commence construction in 2023, though it remains to be determined when the hydrogen element will be introduced.