Longi announces new 415 W solar panel for residential, commercial applications

From pv magazine USA

Longi has unveiled a new solar module for US residential and commercial applications. It will be available in early 2023, initially as a monofacial module, followed by a bifacial module offering.

The Hi-MO 5 54-cell module is built with new M10 182 mm monocrystalline wafers. The module features outputs of up to 415 W and a maximum efficiency of 21.3%.

The Hi-MO 5 series has been shipped to more than 600 customers in over 90 countries, with cumulative shipments exceeding 30 GW. The new 54-cell edition is adapted for residential applications.

The advanced PERC gallium-doped p-type half-cut cell module is backed by a 12-year materials and processing warranty and a 25-year linear power output warranty. The bifacial edition will include a dual-glass design, with a 12-year warranty and an output warranty for 30 years of linear power.

“We have strong customer interest in the new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module. Since its older sibling the Hi-MO 5 72-cell module has been our best-selling product for the utility sector in the US, we expect very high demand for the new format,” said Aaron Thurlow, head of distributed generation for Longi Solar North America. “The full weight of Longi ’s advanced M10 technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and financial strength stands behind the Hi-MO 5 54-cell product, making it one of the most promising distributed generation solar products Longi has brought to the US market to date.”

Longi is one of the world’s largest vertically integrated solar technology companies, with a market capitalisation of US$8.24 billion (AU$12.8b). It claims that it supplied more than 70 GW of solar wafers and 38.5 GW of solar modules throughout the world in 2021.

