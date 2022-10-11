Qcells partners with Plenti to simplify home solar and storage financing

The partnership will allow homeowners to purchase Qcells’ battery system, the Q.Home Core, either by itself or with integrated solar panels, and pay back the cost of the system over the course of up to 10 years.
As more and more Australians turn to solar in the midst of the energy crisis, and as more and more Australians who already own solar turn to battery energy storage, clear and direct financing options are required. Indeed, such is the demand that in July, 2022, Qcells Australia reported a 194% jump in its battery sales.
The company appears to be pinning its sales boost on the surging prices, though it’s worth noting the company has also managed to neatly coincide the launch of its third generation energy storage system with the crisis.
Plenti’s head of renewable energy, Louis Edwards, said the partnership will enable “more affordable solar battery systems and faster and fairer finance.”
“Accelerating Australia’s renewable energy transition requires industry stakeholders to work together to make customer propositions simple and easy to understand – this partnership with Qcells does just that,” Edwards added.
In a company statement, Qcells said the need for customer solutions that make the decision to switch to solar and storage simple are key to accelerating uptake.
Qcells general manager and business leader for the company’s Arcstream VPP, Mick Fell, said that the bill shock experienced by many consumers as a result of the energy crisis shows no signs of stopping any time soon, nor for that matter is the price of solar panel and battery systems likely to resume the continuous fall in cost seen before the crisis.
“With all this in mind,” says Fell, “the sooner that customers are able to make the switch to solar with storage, the better – for their wallet and for the planet.”
Fell added that customers could also combine their financial repayments with a VPP connected energy plan to lessen the impact of their energy bill even further. “This massive simplification of acquiring and managing renewable energy is key to enabling more Australians to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and insulate against a turbulent energy market,” said Fell.
The Q.Home Core boasts longer warranties at 15 years and cheaper pricing than Australia’s sweetheart, the Tesla Powerwall – offering customers a battery and inverter system for around $12,000 versus Tesla’s $14,650 for the battery only.
The company’s Q.Home Core has also been added to the approved product list for Solar Victoria’s virtual power plant (VPP) pilot.
