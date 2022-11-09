20 MWh battery project commissioned in ACT

Spain-headquartered Ingeteam has commissioned its first large-scale energy storage project in Australia. The 10 MW/20 MWh battery system, associated with the 109 MW Berrybank 2 wind farm in Victoria, is located at the Australian Capital Territory’s (ACT) Queanbeyan substation.

The Berrybank 2 wind farm is owned by fellow Spanish company Naturgy Energy Group though its subsidiary Global Power Generation (GPG).

Ingeteam’s director of battery energy storage systems (BESS), José Antonio Unanue, said the project was made especially complicated by restrictions posed by the pandemic.

Ultimately, however, the company supplied two power conversion systems (all-in-one electricity substations integrating battery inverters, transformers, medium voltage cells, etc.), four 2.5 MW/5 MWh battery storage containers and a control system for the entire BESS’s operational management.

Naturgy began investing in solar in the Spanish speaking world in around 2017, soon after rebranding from its original name Gas Natural Fenosa to today’s Naturgy.

The company has been steadily growing its Australian portfolio, which now includes the 125 MW Cunderdin hybrid solar-plus-storage project east of Perth in Western Australia, the 96 MW Crookwell 2 Wind Farm in NSW and the 180 MW Berrybank 1 Wind Farm in Victoria. Its Berrybank 2 Wind Farm, with which Ingeteam’s BESS is associated, is expected to reach operational status in coming months.

Naturgy has targeted an Australian renewable energy portfolio of 2.2 GW by 2025.