Canadian Solar enters TOPCon solar module business

Canadian Solar has announced that it will begin mass production of solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology in the first quarter of 2023.
The Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer said the modules will have a power output of 690 W, a cell efficiency of 25.0%, and a bifaciality factor of more than 85%.
“Canadian Solar will provide a diversified portfolio of the TOPCon products to meet the needs for utility-scale, commercial and residential markets,” the company said in a statement. “The TOPCon portfolio includes the 182mm cell based bifacial TOPBiHiKu6 (555 W to 570 W) and monofacial TOPHiKu6 (420 W to 575 W) modules, and the 210 mm cell based bifacial TOPBiHiKu7 (615 W to 690 W) modules.”
The manufacturer said that TOPCon module shipments are expected to account for about 30% of its total panel shipments in 2023.
“The TOPCon modules will solidify our competitiveness in terms of technology leadership and pricing power,” Canadian Solar Chief Executive Officer Shawn Qu said.
