QCells unveils updated module for rooftop market

South Korea-based PV module and battery manufacturer Hanwha Qcells’ Q.Maxx BLK-G5+ and Q.Maxx-G5+ panels are based on the company’s proprietary Q.antum Duo technology, which it said has been refined to deliver greater power and efficiency.

Qcells said the technology reduces both electrical and optical losses, respectively, by halving the current passing through each cell and making use of incident light more effectively.

The manufacturer said the technology, in combination with half cells, multi-busbars and wire interconnection provided a power gain of 7.5% over standard PERC technology.

The Q.Maxx BLK-G5+ solar panel is available in two versions: a 415 W product with a power conversion efficiency of 21.3% and a white frame; and an all-black 390-400 W module with an efficiency of 21%.

Both measure 1,722 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh in at 21.1 kg. Qcells said the new panels are “Installation friendly” with the frame allowing multiple clamp and bolt options and up to 13 mounting configurations.

The panels come with a 25-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty. The first-year degradation is said to be no more than 2.0% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 86% of the nominal output power.

According to the manufacturer, orders for the new modules are already open and the panels will be ready for installation on Australian homes by next month.