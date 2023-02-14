Australia’s first electric utes to be trialled by Transgrid

Transgrid CEO Brett Redman was joined by Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen at Transgrid’s Wallgrove depot in Western Sydney on February 11 to launch the trial.

NSW transmission network owner Transgrid has received its first 2023 LDV eT60 electric ute for the start of in-depth field testing.

Transgrid says its fleet of 400 diesel commercial vehicles and 28 passenger vehicles collectively travel more than 14 million kilometres each year.

The electric ute trial will put the LDV eT60 to the test to see if it meets operational requirements, Transgrid Fleet Manager Ryan Thomas said.

“We’ll be gauging the impacts for our people working in the field, including charging and towing requirements, so we can better understand the issues that will make the transition to electric utes as seamless as possible,” he said.

The LDV eT60 double-cab ute has a 130 kW /310 Nm electric motor and 88.5 kWh battery pack.

“We expect the electric utes will deliver operational savings for Transgrid, including around a 50% reduction in our fuel costs,” Thomas said.

“EV servicing also has advantages, with the average electric vehicle having 20 moving parts in its drive train, while its diesel equivalent has over 2,000. When you have a fleet that covers millions of kilometres each year, these numbers are important to help keep costs down for customers,” he added.

Transgrid CEO Brett Redman was joined by Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen at Transgrid’s Wallgrove depot in Western Sydney over the weekend to launch the trial.