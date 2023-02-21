Australia’s top 10 solar panel and inverter manufacturers

A list of Australia’s top solar panel and inverter manufacturers has been published by solar energy analyst Sunwiz, as well as details of buying trends throughout 2022.

Rooftop solar panels

By the end 2022, Sunwiz found leading Chinese manufacturers managed to regain some of their marketshare from “premium” brands, after dipping quite dramatically in Q4 2021 to Q1 2022. Chinese brands haven’t quite made it back to the 80% marketshare they enjoyed in the first half of 2021, but rounded out the year above 70%.

Both “premium” and other manufacturers grew considerably between Q3 and Q4 in 2021, before gradually sliding back over the course of 2022. It is worth nothing ‘other’ manufacturers, primarily smaller Chinese brands, finished off 2022 in a markedly better position than they were for most of 2021.

In alphabetical order, Australia’s top 10 solar panel manufacturers in 2022 were:

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Q Cells

Hyundai

JA Solar

Jinko Solar

Longi

Minor Brands

REC

Risen

SunPower

Trina Solar

Inverters

Leading Chinese inverter manufacturers reached a highpoint in their combined marketshare in the middle of 2022, before easing back slightly towards the year’s end, Sunwiz’s analysis found.

Inversely, European inverter brands hit a low point mid-year, but clawed some of that marketshare back by the year’s end.

Module-level Power Electronics, or MLPE, stayed pretty much flat across the course of the year, with a minuscule rise over Q1 followed by a corresponding drop in Q4. Likewise, the marketshare of other inverter brands stayed pretty much flat over 2022.

In alphabetical order, Australia’s top 10 inverter manufacturers in 2022 were:

Enphase

Fronius

Goodwe

Growatt

Huawei

SMA

Sofar

SolarEdge

Solis

Sungrow