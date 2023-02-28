Tesla slashes Powerwall price

Australia has proven an unusual market for Tesla – buying more of the company’s Powerwall home batteries than its lauded electric vehicles, Tesla chair Robyn Denholm last year pointed out.

While its Powerwall product has proven wildly popular in its six years on the market, its pricing has been something of a sore point. Tesla has consistently raised the cost of its battery hardware, ballooning from a start price of just $9,600 back in 2017.

The price hit a high point in October 2022, reaching $16,230 – a figure inclusive of GST, but not installation.

On Friday February 24, the company emailed its installers though, informing them that “ongoing improvements in supply chains and foreign exchange” had led the company to finally reverse its pricing trend, dropping the recommended Powerwall price by over $1,600 to $14,599.

Even though the Powerwall remains significantly more expensive than it was in 2017, Tesla has maintained its position as Australia’s most popular battery brand.

As of July 2022, Australia had installed more than 33,000 Tesla Powerwall home battery systems accounting for a nearly 12% share of the company’s total global Powerwall installations.