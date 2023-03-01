Aussie startup commissions pilot manufacturing line of battery electrolyte cheaper ‘by factor of 100’

Professor Thomas Nann (centre) along with his team discovered the electrolyte technology in 2017 while at the Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand, and launched the startup to commercialise the breakthrough in April of this year.

After launching in 2022, Newcastle-based startup Allegro Energy has taken the first steps towards realising its ambition of manufacturing its patented electrolyte for supercapacitors and redox flow batteries.

The company recently commissioned a pilot-scale manufacturing line for the supercapacitors at Warners Bay, south of Newcastle, Allegro’s Manufacturing Engineer, Mark Wojcik has said.

It is aiming to build and operate a factory to manufacture both supercapacitors and redox flow battery electrolyte for Australian and international customers in the coming five years. The startup was this year included on The Australian‘s list of Green Power Players 2023.

Allegro Energy

Allegro, which is headed up by Professor Thomas Nann and two of his former PhD students, is seeking to commercialise a microemulsion battery electrolyte breakthrough made at the Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand, in 2017.

Microemulsions are essentially a combination of water molecules with hydrophobic liquid, coupled with a surfactant, which allows the two normally repellent solvents to bond. The combination happens on such a ‘micro’ level it is not able to be split, making it thermodynamically stable and posing a breakthrough for applications in battery storage.

In their research, the team behind Allegro found that using by microemulsions as a battery electrolyte, you can overcome the pesky 1.2 volt barrier which has plagued water-based or aqueous electrolytes.

What that unlocks in real terms is a form of electrolyte that is far cheaper, easier and less carbon intensive to manufacture and non-toxic than typical solvent-based solutions, while performing on par with current technology.

According to the startup’s modelling, 70% of the price of supercapacitors, which is the first form of energy storage Allegro plans to focus on, comes down to the cost of its electrolyte. “One litre or kilogram of the current electrolyte costs about USD 10, ours costs 10 cents,” Professor Nann previously told pv magazine Australia. “So it’s a factor of 100 cheaper.”

This lower price means the technology can cater to solutions that were not previously commercially viable. “For example, EVs [electric vehicles] and grid stabilisation, because the solution is so cheap it becomes competitive for these applications,” Wojcik told Dashworks.

“For supercapacitors, Allegro will sell tailored solutions,” Wojcik said. “This would comprise a bank of supercapacitors and an electronic management system that monitors the health of the capacitors. Solving problems, rather than selling a single product.”

“With [redox flow batteries], again our safe and cheap electrolyte gives us an advantage in the large-scale, long-duration market. This is a relatively young market, so it is a bit of a race to be the dominant company in the market internationally,” he added.

So far, the major challenges for the Allegro team has been shifting the collective mindset from research-based to manufacturing-based, as well as “learning to do everything for the first time,” Wojcik said.

“Connecting the machines up, commissioning them and figuring out how they all work was an interesting journey for the team,” he said of the recent pilot line set up.