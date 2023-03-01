Australia’s resource value adding pipeline at $10 billion, as experts map path to ‘superpower’ status

“Two global factors are combining to facilitate Australia becoming a value-adding superpower that refines its critical minerals into high-grade chemicals and metals before export,” writes Australia’s former Chief Scientist, Alan Finkel.

The first is that nations worldwide are urgently looking to “derisk” their energy supply chains by diversifying their sources away from China, which currently almost all zero emissions industries.

The second is that these nations are also increasingly favouring materials refined and manufactured using clean energy, adds Finkel.

Combined, these two factors place a massive opportunity at Australia’s figurative feet, since the country is blessed with enviable natural resources and critical mineral deposits, coupled with a stable political and legal system.

The extent of this opportunity is the subject of a new report from think tank Climate Energy Finance.

The report identifies that Australia and New Zealand have a more than $10 billion (USD 6.7 billion) pipeline of investment proposals in resource value-adding, including in lithium, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, rare earths, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, and value-added downstream battery developments.

This massive push is driven by both Australian mining majors pivoting to future-facing commodities, as well as new entrants to the sector, the report notes.

While the pipeline is already expansive, authors Tim Buckley and Matt Pollard urge targeted, ambitious policy incentives and strategic co-investment to solidify Australia’s position in the growing market.

Global critical minerals demand is expected to grow five to 10 times this decade, the report notes.

The report also identifies around 35,000 jobs could be created by 2030 in the in energy transition materials processing and manufacturing sector.

Today, the global energy transition is a USD 1.1 trillion ($1.63 trillion) annual business. But to meet the task ahead, the report estimates annual investment needs to more than triple by 2030.

It is crucial, the report says, that this opportunity is co-managed with First Nations and regional communities, and guided by a “nature positive” approach. Without a more inclusive and holistic approach, the industries spearheading this “reindustrialisation” risk repeating the mistakes of the past, which have greatly contributed to the crisis the world is now facing.

Key findings

“Australia has the global competitive advantage of abundant geological reserves of critical minerals; we are the world’s leading producer of unprocessed lithium (46% in 2021), and we produce 79% of the world’s hard rock lithium, with exports forecast to reach $16 billion in 2023, up 15x in two years,” the report says.

“We are the world’s third largest cobalt exporter, and the fourth largest exporter of mined copper, nickel and rare earths.”

“However, we are failing to extract the value of our geostrategic resources here: almost 100% of Australia’s critical mineral exports are sent to China for refining to supply its dominant battery and EV manufacturing industries.”

In 2022 alone, China invested USD 550 billion ($816 billion) in the clean energy transition, and maintains global dominance in virtually all zero emissions industries, including processing and manufacture of critical minerals, batteries, electric vehicles, aluminium, steel, nickel, polysilicon, graphite, solar modules and wind turbines.

For reference, the two Chinese leaders in battery manufacturing now produce over 50% of global supply.

China’s dominance, the authors say, presents both a risks and opportunity for Australia. While Australia’s risks are similar to those of any other nation, the opportunity is unique since there are few other countries capable of establishing themselves as a viable alternate supplier of critical materials.

The premise is simple: since Australia ships nearly all its raw commodities to China for refining, we could instead bring those industries onshore.

“Australia’s abundant wind and solar resources and extensive land area mean we have the potential to install ~25,000 GW of renewables capacity, sufficient to generate over 86,000 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy annually,” the report says. “This competitive advantage provides a critical opportunity to decarbonise value-adding onshore, and aid our key trade partners in abating value chain emissions by using low cost zero-emissions firmed renewables to power mining, refining and manufacture.”

To realise this potential, it is critical Australia’s federal government enhance its strategic public-private investment focus to maximise co-investment in energy transition, the authors say.

Such an undertaking would involve updating the mandates of the government’s Future Fund, Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), which all seek to support the energy transition.