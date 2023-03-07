Utility solar powers in February, with NSW crowned top renewable generator

Coal-dependent New South Wales (NSW) was Australia’s best renewable energy generator in February providing 1,068 GWh, of which 609 GWh came from utility solar and 459 GWh from wind, Rystad’s senior renewables analyst Dave Dixon outlined on LinkedIn.

Utility solar saw a substantial 22% year over year growth in the state, equating to an extra 112 GWh. This is before NSW has even seen the effects of its decade of rolling renewable tenders, part of the state’s momentous vision of fitting out 12 GW of renewable energy capacity and 2 GW of storage by 2030 as it pivots from coal.

Queensland’s solar generation also grew a massive 41%, adding 131 GWh compared to last year.

Yet again, the 100 MW Merredin Solar Farm in Western Australia’s central Wheatbelt region was crowned the country’s best performing utility scale PV facility, with a 43.4% (AC) capacity factor (CF). The solar farm, acquired by Singapore-headquartered Surya Utama Nuansa (SUN) Energy from original developer Risen Energy in October 2021, was ranked the nation’s top performing large-scale PV asset in 2021 and 2022.

Next in line for top solar assets was Amp Energy’s Hillston solar farm in New South Wales, which had a 39.3 % AC capacity factor in February, followed by Neoen’s Giffith solar farm (39.1% AC CF) in New South Wales.

In total, February 2023 ended with all Australian utility solar and wind assets generating 3,751 GWh, a 12% increase from 3,347 GWh in February 2022, Dixon said.

Victoria was the only state that “saw any meaningful growth in wind generation,” Dixon added, growing 17% or 111 GWh. This is despite the fact all the best utility wind assets for the month were all located in Western Australia, which included APA Group’s Badgingarra wind farm, Ratch and Alinta Energy’s Yandin Wind Farm, and Iberdola’s Walkaway Wind Farm.

Meanwhile, gas generation in South Australia was well below the expected long term range of 240 – 580 GWh, sitting at just 204 GWh in February 2023.