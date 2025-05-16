New biodiversity toolkit helps solar farm developers fast-track projects

New South Wales (NSW)-based biodiversity offset provider Thesium has launched a new product designed to help solar farm developers de-risk and accelerate their projects.

Called Biodiversity in a Box, the tool is built for infrastructure and energy developers and decision makers facing complex regulatory environments by providing a structured assessment of biodiversity offset risks, and delivering a tailored offset strategy, credit feasibility analysis, and board-ready stakeholder documentation.

Thesium Principal Ecologist Greg Steenbeeke said too many developers are flying blind when it comes to biodiversity offsets.

“They engage too late, underestimate long-term stewardship costs, and suffer for it in both time and money. Biodiversity in a Box flips that script. It turns biodiversity from a liability into a competitive advantage,” Steenbeeke said.

Biodiversity in a Box addresses financial and regulatory risks associated with treating biodiversity offsets as an afterthought and aims to support project teams with navigating the intricate biodiversity credit offset demands and avoid costly delays often associated with biodiversity planning.

Thesium Strategy and Engagement Lead Paul Cubelic said the Box gives developers tools to seamlessly plan biodiversity offsets just like they plan for concrete or steel.

“This isn’t just a report, it’s a blueprint for certainty in a market that’s defined by risk,” Cubelic said.

The product includes a comprehensive offset risk assessment to reveal hidden financial risks, gaps in biodiversity planning, regulatory misalignments, and overlooked land management obligations and a customised offset strategy with financial modelling that includes milestone alignment with NSW regulatory pathways, identification of scarce credit, integration timelines, and ROI.

It also offers a one-on-one session with a Thesium biodiversity credit expert to discuss credit supply options and explore accelerated approval pathways, plus a board-level communications pack for internal alignment on the biodiversity strategy, stewardship cost model, lifecycle forecasting and ESG messaging for stakeholder reporting.