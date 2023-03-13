Australian tech helps drive Mack Trucks’ electric transition

SEA Electric, founded in Australia in 2012 but now headquartered in the US, has partnered with Mack Trucks in a deal which will see it supply its all-electric drivetrain to power the manufacturer’s first on-highway electric model.

The five-year agreement will focus on the next generation of Mack’s medium-duty MD range. Specifically, the Mack MD6 and MD7 models will be equipped with SEA Electric’s SEA-Drive 120 and 180 power systems which utilise nickel manganese cobalt oxide lithium-ion batteries in 150 kWh or 240 kWh configurations to power the system’s permanent magnet synchronous motor and electric accessories.

The MD Electric will have a maximum 370km range in the 240 kWh configuration, while the 150 kWh models will have a 225km range. The trucks can be charged through AC or DC charging units, while regenerative braking helps extend the operating range.

SEA Electric founder and Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tony Fairweather said the partnership with Mack is the culmination of “more than a decade of research and development that has proven the SEA-Drive power-system around the world.”

“In testing, the SEA-Drive equipped Mack MD6 successfully completed a gruelling durability assessment, equivalent to more than 500,000 miles on one of the toughest and most challenging tracks,” he said.

“In the future, this agreement has the potential to see significant scale, which is very exciting for the industry as it transitions to a sustainable future.”

Mack Trucks Global President Martin Weissburg said the partnership signals an important step forward for medium-duty customers wanting to adopt zero-emissions technology in their fleets.

“This is another important step in our efforts to drive decarbonisation and a more sustainable future, and we plan to continue investing in technologies that help improve the environment and society,” he said.