Iberdrola eyes full capacity as 190 MW solar farm nears completion

Nine months after construction started, Iberdrola Australia said the last of more than 455,000 PV modules has been installed at the Avonlie Solar Farm being developed near Narrandera, in the New South Wales (NSW) Riverina region.
“The installation of solar panels at Avonlie Solar Farm is now complete,” the company said on Thursday.
Victorian-based Beon Energy Solutions, which constructed the project for Iberdrola Australia, said workers had endured “some trying conditions” in the past nine months to deliver the project with a total of 455,868 modules installed on single axis tracking systems.
While production is still some way off, Iberdrola said it has already secured grid registration for the project and will shortly commence a period of hold-point testing which will see the plant ramp up to full export capacity.
When fully operational, the facility is expected to generate approximately 500 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power more than 100,000 Australian homes.
The Avonlie project, which has planning approval for a big battery, is the first standalone solar farm in Iberdrola’s expanding Australia renewable energy portfolio, which includes the almost 320 MW Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park in South Australia.
