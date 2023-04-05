SMA unveils new commercial battery storage solution

From pv magazine Global
SMA has developed a new integrated commercial storage solution that functions with PV and without it. The new SMA Commercial Storage Solution comes in two versions, Storage 30-20 and Storage 50-20.
The system features lithium nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) prismatic cells from Samsung SDI. The two versions are capable of 8,000 complete charge cycles, with a roundtrip efficiency of up to 98%.
The German power electronics specialist said the commercial storage solution has an integrated energy management system to ensure self-consumption and peak load shaving. It added that it is preparing backup power capabilities.
Storage 30-20 can store up to 32 kWh of energy at 100% depth of discharge. It features a nominal voltage of 324 V. The system measures 608 mm x 1400 mm x 990 mm and weighs 359 kg. It comes with a Sunny Tripower Storage X 30 inverter.
Storage 50-20 comes with up to 56 kWh capacity. It has a nominal voltage of 567 V. The system measures 608 mm x 2008 mm x 990 mm and weighs 555 kg. It comes with a Sunny Tripower Storage X 50 inverter.
The operating temperature ranges from 0 C to 50 C. The system can be used in altitudes of up to 2,000 meters above sea level. The new batteries are IP20-rated and have a 10-year warranty.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.