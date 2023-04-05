WA increases electricity supply for regional households after rule change wreaks havoc

Western Power, the sole network operator for WA’s main grid, – the South West Interconnected System, has agreed to increase regional electricity supply allocations to 63 amps, effectively doubling the allocation to reach parity with metro areas.
Electricity supply allocations became a source of drama in the state after a rule was introduced in February 2022 mandating circuit breakers be installed on all new properties and following any major electrical work – including installing a solar system.
For regional properties, that circuit break would trip with any draw of over 32 amps (an induction cooktop alone draws at least 20 amps). This caused major disruptions to regional residents and local solar businesses, who sustained pressure on both Western Power and the state government to find a more equitable solution.
Western Power indicated it would move its regional customers to a 63 amp allocation last October, but said it must first undertake a trial. The 24-week trial spanned seven regional areas and sampled a diverse range of rural customers with different energy needs, the government said.
“Data from 140,000 single-phase meters across the network was analysed to understand load demand and network usage in metro and rural areas, which proved that existing electrical infrastructure could accommodate increased rural load requirements.”
The state’s switch breaker mandate will remain in place, with the government noting: “Homeowners are responsible for managing their electrical load and should seek electrical contractor advice when adding or replacing larger appliances or equipment.”
Given this, it seems likely as households electrify appliances and purchase electric vehicles that supply allocation will again become a sore spot for Western Australia.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
“Western Power, the sole network operator for WA’s main grid, – the South West Interconnected System, has agreed to increase regional electricity supply allocations to 63 amps, effectively doubling the allocation to reach parity with metro areas.”
As a resident in the Perth metropolitan area, with a 63 amp household grid fuse, being limited to a 20 amp inverter for single phase rooftop photovoltaic systems, is a blatant act of bastardy and punishment for choosing to use clean energy; and, as we need, due to the unstable and unsafe grid electricity supply, to have an inverter and BESS providing UPS, the 20 amp limitation, which is peculiar to WA (due to the money paid to the MP’s by the fossil fuel companies and the consequential opposition of the WA state parliament, to the use of clean energy in WA), means that we cannot use any other appliance when we boil a kettle or electric jug, as one of the examples of the limitations imposed upon us, by the bastardy of the WA state government.
No reason exists, other than the gratuitous bastardy, for single phase grid connected households in WA, to not be allowed to have up to 15kW (63A) single phase photovoltaic inverters with export limiting to either zero (as the export tariff is negligible, whilst the electricity company employs profiteering on OUR generated electricity), or, 1.5kW, the same as for the allowed three phase inverters.
If only money paid to MP’s, and, thence, the fossil fuel companies, would not control the WA state government in this regard.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.