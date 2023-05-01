Fraunhofer ISE produces hydrogen via PEM electrolyser with seawater

The power supply for the electrolysis comes from an offshore wind farm directly connected to a 500 MW electrolysis platform. The platform can produce up to 50,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. Fresh water for the PEM electrolyser is obtained by desalinating seawater using residual heat from electrolysis.

The produced hydrogen is purified and dried, compressed to 500 bar, and transferred to a transport vessel that can carry up to 400 tons of hydrogen from the platform to the mainland. This concept is independent of the hydrogen transport pipeline and offers flexibility in the choice of location.

“The results show that the production of hydrogen directly in the sea with a PEM electrolyser is technically and economically feasible,” explained the scientists.

The project was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.

“With the concept presented by the consortium, rapid and large-scale implementation is realistic,” said the researchers.

The concept guarantees the production of hydrogen without territorial competition.