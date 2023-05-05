Risen rolls out new n-type panels in Australian market

Risen Energy has introduced a n-type 440 W solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology for rooftop applications to the Australian market at the Smart Energy Conference in Sydney. The manufacturer also unveiled a 700 W panel featuring the company’s 210 mm heterojunction technology (HJT) technology.

Risen said the Hyper-Ion HJT 700 W panel is suited for large-scale utility projects while the 440 W panel is ideal for residential and small commercial rooftops and will replace the 415 W Titan panel as the manufacturer’s mainstream offering.

The n-type TOPCon panel comes in six versions, with power outputs between 415 W to 440 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.3% and 22.5%.

The panel, identified as RSM108-9-415N-440N, measures 1,722 mm × 1,134mm × 30 mm, weighs 22 kg, and is built with a white backsheet, low iron, tempered anti-reflective glass and a black anodized aluminium alloy frame. It features a junction box with an IP 68 rating and the panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The temperature coefficient of the panel is -0.25% per degree and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The panel comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.40% of the nominal output power.

The Hyper-Ion HJT 700 W panel is also available in six versions with a power output ranging from 675 W to 700 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.7% to 22.5%.

The RSM132-8-700BHDG panel has an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient of -0.22 % per C and the manufacturer also said that it features a high bifaciality of up to 85% ±5%.

The open-circuit voltage is between 49.38 V and 49.83 V and the short-circuit current is between 17.40 A and 17.82 A.

The panel measures 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and weighs in at 41 kg. It is built with heat-strengthened anti-reflective glass and is available with an anodized aluminium alloy or high-strength alloy steel frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The company offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 90.75% of the initial yield and a 15-year product warranty.

Risen, which has announced plans to increase the production capacity of the HJT Hyper-ion solar cell and module to 5 GW by the first half of 2023, and then triple it to 15 GW in the following six months, said the panels will be available in Australia for both retail and utility-scale applications from June.