Risen rolls out new n-type panels in Australian market

Risen Energy has introduced a n-type 440 W solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology for rooftop applications to the Australian market at the Smart Energy Conference in Sydney. The manufacturer also unveiled a 700 W panel featuring the company’s 210 mm heterojunction technology (HJT) technology.
Risen said the Hyper-Ion HJT 700 W panel is suited for large-scale utility projects while the 440 W panel is ideal for residential and small commercial rooftops and will replace the 415 W Titan panel as the manufacturer’s mainstream offering.
The n-type TOPCon panel comes in six versions, with power outputs between 415 W to 440 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.3% and 22.5%.
The panel, identified as RSM108-9-415N-440N, measures 1,722 mm × 1,134mm × 30 mm, weighs 22 kg, and is built with a white backsheet, low iron, tempered anti-reflective glass and a black anodized aluminium alloy frame. It features a junction box with an IP 68 rating and the panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The temperature coefficient of the panel is -0.25% per degree and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
The panel comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.40% of the nominal output power.
The Hyper-Ion HJT 700 W panel is also available in six versions with a power output ranging from 675 W to 700 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.7% to 22.5%.
The RSM132-8-700BHDG panel has an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient of -0.22 % per C and the manufacturer also said that it features a high bifaciality of up to 85% ±5%.
The open-circuit voltage is between 49.38 V and 49.83 V and the short-circuit current is between 17.40 A and 17.82 A.
The panel measures 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and weighs in at 41 kg. It is built with heat-strengthened anti-reflective glass and is available with an anodized aluminium alloy or high-strength alloy steel frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The company offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 90.75% of the initial yield and a 15-year product warranty.
Risen, which has announced plans to increase the production capacity of the HJT Hyper-ion solar cell and module to 5 GW by the first half of 2023, and then triple it to 15 GW in the following six months, said the panels will be available in Australia for both retail and utility-scale applications from June.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.