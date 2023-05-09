Swiss team sets record solar-to-hydrogen rate

Plug Power has delivered three containerized electrolysers to Hungary-based Ganzair for two projects. One is the Bukkabrany Solar PV Park project, which will generate 850 kg of hydrogen daily to be mixed with the local gas pipeline to heat homes and businesses. The other project, Aquamarine, will test the use of hydrogen for storage purposes. The New York-based company said that this will demonstrate the long-duration energy storage potential of green hydrogen. The 3 1 MW containerized electrolyser systems will be installed later this year. These are Plug’s first electrolyzer systems delivered in the EU and are expected to be the first in operation.

Glenfarne and Samsung Engineering have launched a collaboration agreement to complete feasibility studies for multiple green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Chile, as part of Glenfarne’s recently announced Hydrogen Fuels Initiative. “Green Pegasus, the first project being developed as part of the agreement, will have up to two gigawatts of solar PV installed capacity and is estimated to produce 459 kilotons (kton) of green ammonia and 89 kton of green hydrogen annually. Green Pegasus will primarily focus on export to Asia, particularly South Korea, and Europe, where Glenfarne maintains several business and commercial partners,” said Glenfarne.