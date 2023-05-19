Qcells builds pilot line for perovskite-silicon tandem PV cells in South Korea

In November 2022, Qcells and a group of European research institutes in Thalheim, Germany, started a four-year research project to manufacture highly efficient tandem solar cells and modules.

The group established a pilot manufacturing line in Thalheim through the so-called “Pepperoni” (Pilot line for European Production of PEROvskite-Silicon taNdem modules on Industrial scale) project.

The company’s parent, Hanwha Solutions, has also announced plans to invest USD 100 million ($150 million) in the deployment of a pilot production line for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells at its factory in Jincheon, South Korea, by the end of 2024.

“This investment in Jincheon will mark an important step in securing technological leadership,” stated Qcells CEO Justin Lee. “With global R&D network spanning from Korea, Germany and the US, Qcells will ramp up its efforts to produce high-efficiency advanced tandem cells.”