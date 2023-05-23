Enphase’s third generation IQ battery system launches in Australia

Microinverter giant Enphase is launching its third generation IQ Battery home energy storage system in Australia, having opened preorders in May for delivery expected in July.

The AC-coupled ‘plug and play’ system features the modular IQ Battery 5P with 5 kWh capacity, scalable to a total of 20 kWh of storage. The battery units are integrated with four bi-directional IQ8 microinverters, which provide a peak output power of 384 W.

Enphase has tripled its battery’s peak power output and doubled its continuous power compared to the previous model, promising that each 5 kWh battery unit can deliver 3.84 kW of continuous power and 7.68 kW of peak power for three seconds. This, Enphase says, will allow homeowners to start heavy loads during an outage.

The battery also features a ‘Sunlight Jump Start’ feature, with the new IQ8 microinverters capable of restarting the system using only sunlight should a prolonged grid outage drain the battery.

The system’s software can configured for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality, and also has a Storm Guard monitor, which uses data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology to automatically charge the battery ahead of severe weather events potentially causing outages.

Pricing hasn’t been released, but the company’s CEO Badri Kothandaraman suggested it wouldn’t be a big departure from previous models, saying improvements in the new generation pushed down Enphase’s costs.

The company claims the new battery has the longest residential warranty in the Australian market at 15 years, but it appears the battery’s warranty is in fact 10 years with the options to extend to 15 years.

Australia will be the first country outside of North America to get the third generation system. The home battery is currently being piloted by a select group of Australian installers, which seems to include Penrith Solar Centre, Energy SA, and G-Store.

It was also on display at this year’s Smart Energy Conference in Sydney, where rise of home storage was certainly the key takeaway from the exhibition.