Solar gazebo provides up to 4.3 kW of backyard generating capacity

US company Arka Energy has introduced the PowerGazebo to residential solar installers and consumers in the United States, offering 2.4 kW to 4.3 kW of solar power through monocrystalline PERC mounted solar tiles.
The outdoor gazebo serves as a functional solution for households seeking home-generated power, particularly those with limited rooftop space for traditional solar panels.
With a solar capacity of 14 W per square foot, the PowerGazebo comes in configurations of 180 square feet or 312 square feet (16m2 or 29 m2). Arka Energy provides a 25-year warranty for the solar tiles, while the gazebo assembly is designed to withstand strong storm winds.
The mono PERC solar tiles feature a power capacity ranging from 77 W to 97 W, boasting a cell efficiency of 22% and utilising a 10-bus construction. The panels are mounted at a slope of 7 degrees to 14 degrees, optimising daily sunlight exposure.
