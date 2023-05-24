CIP plans 7 GW of electrolysis hub in Australia

From pv magazine Global | via the Hydrogen Stream
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) plans to develop the $30 billion (USD 19.95 billion) Evergreen project, a green hydrogen production hub in South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula. The project aims to install 14 GW of solar and wind capacity alongside 7 GW of electrolysis capacity. CIP expressed its confidence in the Australian market and its intention to generate more than 30 GW of renewable energy in the country. The Danish company said it is already invested in Australia’s first offshore wind farm, Star of the South, and the 5,000 MW Murchison green hydrogen.
APA Group has successfully conducted pressurised hydrogen testing in a 43-km gas pipeline in Western Australia. The government of Western Australia stated that the testing, carried out by APA, the owner and operator of the Parmelia Gas Pipeline, demonstrated the technical feasibility, safety, and efficiency of running the pipeline with pure or blended hydrogen at the current operating pressure. This development brings the pipeline closer to becoming one of Australia’s first gas transmission pipelines to be converted to a pure hydrogen service. The project’s next phase will focus on preparing the pipeline for hydrogen service, including detailed conversion plans, safety studies, and exploration of potential supply and offtake opportunities.
Infinite Green Energy and Samsung C&T have signed an agreement to develop and construct the Arrowsmith Hydrogen Plant in Western Australia. The plant, powered by wind and solar energy, will be located 30 km south of Dongara and is expected to produce up to 300 tonnes of green hydrogen per day (100,000 tonnes per year). The initial focus of production will be on Asian markets, including Japan and South Korea. Infinite Green Energy said it anticipates starting production in early 2028.
University of Alberta researchers have developed a catalyst that, with a small amount of power, can produce hydrogen and clean drinking water when placed in any type of water. The catalyst was discovered by chance during an experiment and is non-toxic, abundant, and cost-effective. The team said it aims to create off-grid devices to support remote communities and disaster relief efforts.
SK Ecoplant, a division of South Korea’s second-largest chaebol, has agreed to participate in Project Nujio’qonik, a green hydrogen commercialisation project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Led by World Energy, the project aims to generate 1 GW of wind power, install 600 MW of electrolysis cells, and construct a green ammonia production facility. SK Ecoplant will be responsible for installing solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOEC) and handling the engineering, procurement, and construction of the green ammonia plant, in which they have a 20% stake.
Nel said it plans to build a new automated gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing facility in Michigan. “We are thrilled to bring home up to $400 million in investment from Nel Hydrogen,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Nel has concluded that Michigan is the best option in terms of financial incentives, access to a highly skilled workforce, and cooperation with universities, research institutions, and strategic partners.
Generate Capital has invested in Ambient Fuels, a developer that builds green hydrogen projects for the decarbonisation of heavy industries and transportation. The agreement includes a commitment to fund up to $250 million of green hydrogen infrastructure. “Our collaboration with Generate Capital supercharges our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers,” said Jacob Susman, chief executive officer of Ambient Fuels.
