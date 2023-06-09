Nanovue targets U.S. with self-cleaning solution for solar panels

Nanoveu will test its Nanoshield Solar coating that is designed to minimise surface debris forming on PV panels and provide improved efficiency for solar systems in the U.S. after signing a memorandum of understanding to establish a demonstration and test facility at an agri-solar facility in Tennessee.

The Perth-headquartered company said it will establish at least two identical but independent test sites for its Nanoshield Solar product on a section of the existing solar system at the Daylily Nursery Farm near McMinnville in southern Tennessee.

Nanvue said the Nanoshield Solar product is an antimicrobial coating that is self-maintaining, anti-fouling, anti-static and hydrophilic. The company said when the transparent coating applied to the surface of solar panels, a chemical reaction is created on the glass which grows a “cross-linked” and “branched” ultra-thin silicone film from below the surface out.

Nanoveu Managing Director Alfred Chong said the coating’s anti-static properties inhibit the growth of algae and lichen on solar panels while the film’s hydrophilic properties reduce the capacity for dirt and other surface contaminants to cling to panels.

“Our products are a cost-effective solution to maintain a clear, algae and pollen free solar panel surface for many years, therefore improving energy production and reducing maintenance costs,” he said.

“We believe that Nanoshield Solar has significant application potential for large solar assets globally, and we look forward to updating the market on the commercialisation of this unique technology.”

Chong said Nanoveu is initially targeting large-scale solar assets and distributors in Southeast Asia and various regions in the U.S. where solar panels are more susceptible to algae growth and pollen dust.

Nanoveu said data from the Tennessee trial will be collected over a four-to-six-week period to demonstrate the benefits of Nanoshield Solar treatment while the site will also be used to showcase the product to potential U.S.-based customers.

Nanoveu’s entry into the North America market follows the recent signing of a marketing and distribution agreement for its Nanoshield products in the Philippines with solar products wholesaler and developer One Renewable Energy Enterprise.

The three-year deal with One Renewable, which has an operational portfolio of 21.5 MW including rooftop and microgrid installations and a project pipeline of 1.1 GW, is targeting sales of more than $1 million (USD 750,000) in the first year.