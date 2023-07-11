SEG Solar releases all-black 440 W TOPCon solar modules with 22.35% efficiency

SEG Solar has unveiled a new all-black solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. The Yukon 108-cell modules feature M10 (182 mm) n-type TOPCon cells.

SEG Solar is offering four versions of the panels, with power outputs ranging from 425 W to 440 W. The efficiency ratings range from 21.76% to 22.53%. The open-circuit voltage is between 38.70 V and 39.15 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.91 A and 14.13 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.5 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and 1.6 mm semi-tempered glass. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operating temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

“The Yukon TOPCon Black Diamond Series module features an innovative 1.6mm lightweight glass material, reducing weight by approximately 15% compared to conventional 2.0mm modules,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 30-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

The manufacturer currently produces its panels at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia. It is also planning a 2 GW TOPCon module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.