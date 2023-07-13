Solahart launches Tesla giveaway to mark 70th milestone

Founded in Perth in 1953, Solahart is this year celebrating its 70th birthday and it mark the milestone it is giving residential customers a chance to win a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle (EV).

Any residential customer who buys an eligible Solahart product in Australia before 30 September 2023, and registers their purchase online, will enter the ballot to win the car.

Solahart said customers who purchase the product using Zip Money interest-free finance will also have the chance to win one of 70 $1,000 cash prizes, with five winners announced each week throughout the duration of the promotion.

Solahart has been a mainstay of the Australian solar industry since the outset. It cut its teeth on solar water heaters but has continuously expanded the range of renewable energy solutions it offers residential and commercial customers.

Its range includes traditional solar water heaters, solar power systems including panels and inverters, battery energy storage solutions, heat pumps, EV chargers, and home energy management systems (HEMS).

The company said it has installed more than 1 million systems in over 70 countries and in excess of 1 million solar power panels in Australia alone.