VoltStorage unveils vanadium redox flow battery for commercial use

VoltStorage says its new 50 kWh vanadium redox flow battery solution can be scaled up to 500 kWh and is intended as a stationary storage solution especially for customers from industry, agriculture and commercial sectors.
The VoltStorage VDIUM C50 is an AC-coupled battery with a system voltage of 48 V. The manufacturer offers a 20-year guarantee on the electrolyte and promises that it will degrade less than 0.3% per year.
It also offers a five-year guarantee on the power electronics. The new product comes in a common container and weighs 2 tons without the electrolyte. When fully filled, it weighs 6.5 tons. The electrolyte pumps and power electronics consume 40 W in standby mode.
The system can be cascaded in a 10-unit configuration and reach a total capacity of 500 kWh. The discharge capacity is 9 kW. At full power, the system is empty after six hours.
The manufacturer said that the system, thanks to the redox technology, can achieve a depth of discharge of 100%. When charging the system, operators should plan six hours for 80% and nine hours for 100%. At 10 kW, the charging power is slightly higher than the discharging power.
VoltStorage also said the system features an IP54 protection rating. It recommends installing it in an outdoor environment.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
