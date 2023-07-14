Viridian Solar presents new residential inverters

Viridian Solar, U.K.-based manufacturer of roof-integrated solar panels, has unveiled new inverters for applications in residential PV projects.



The company said it will offer its new Clearline Inverters in combination with its roof-integrated solar installations.

“Our new inverter products mean we are ready to offer the complete package,” the company said in a statement. “In fact, a number of our housebuilding partners have already added Clearline Inverter into their solar specification.”

Viridian offers the new product in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 1 kW to 3 kW and an efficiency ranging from 97.2% and 97.6%. The European efficiency is 96.4% to 97.2%. The maximum input power of the smallest device is 1.3 kW, while the biggest inverter is 3.9 kW.

The products have dimensions of 295 mm x 230 mm x 113 mm and weigh 5 kg. They include one MPPT input and a voltage range of 500 V to 600 V, with a maximum input voltage of 600 V. The inverters have IP65-rated protection and cooling systems based on natural convection. The company said that the new product is suitable for solar installations ranging from 0.67 kW to 3.6 kW and will be released for sale in September. “Research on solar fire safety has highlighted that the two main points of failure in a solar PV system were the DC connectors and the DC isolation switch,” the company said. “Clearline Inverter will only be available with an integrated DC isolator switch, eliminating the risks associated with a site assembled external switch.” Viridian Solar did not say where the new product is being manufactured.