Queensland manufacturer launches 5.12 kWh battery for residential market

Vaulta said the modular nature of the Australian designed and made 48 V 5.12 kWh residential battery, which features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, means it can be easily scaled up to increase capacity, and seamlessly integrates with most 48 V inverters.

The company said the battery has a nominal voltage of 48 V and can deliver 4.86 kW of continuous power. It operates in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 55 C. The battery measures 933 mm high x 357 mm wide x 251 mm deep and weighs less than 55 kilograms.

Engineered and assembled at Vaulta’s Brisbane facility, the battery features the company’s patented no-weld battery case which allows for internal cells to be removed, recycled and reused, and for new cells to be added as battery technology continues to evolve.

The launch of the residential battery follows the recent announcement that Queensland-based clean energy investment firm ReNu Energy had completed its third tranche investment in Vaulta.

Valued at $250,000, the tranche follows two earlier rounds of funding in January and April that form part of an investment worth up to $1 million in total.

Vaulta has also attracted support from international investors with Turkish-based Niocycle, which is focused on making lithium-ion batteries more circular, investing in the company.

Vaulta said the latest investments will enable it to scale its manufacturing capability and target further sales domestically and into the Asia Pacific and North American markets.