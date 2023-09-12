Engineer report finds investment, not technology, is hamstringing Australia’s decarbonisation

The Powering the Net Zero Transition: Electricity Security Explained report has found current deployment rates of renewable energy, storage and supporting transmission expansion are not yet high enough to achieve government targets for 82% of total energy generation from renewables by 2030.
“The challenge to transition Australia’s electricity system to accommodate more renewable energy sources is not the race to develop new solutions – it’s about the targeted investment in deploying existing technologies and the infrastructure to store and transmit energy to provide reliable continuous supply,” the report says.
The Australian Academy of Technology Sciences and Engineering, or ATSE, is a non-government, not-for-profit based in Canberra and comprised of over 900 Fellows. The newly released report aims to highlight the options for expediting Australia’s energy system transition and their role in achieving national climate goals.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.