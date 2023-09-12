Engineer report finds investment, not technology, is hamstringing Australia’s decarbonisation

The Powering the Net Zero Transition: Electricity Security Explained report has found current deployment rates of renewable energy, storage and supporting transmission expansion are not yet high enough to achieve government targets for 82% of total energy generation from renewables by 2030.

“The challenge to transition Australia’s electricity system to accommodate more renewable energy sources is not the race to develop new solutions – it’s about the targeted investment in deploying existing technologies and the infrastructure to store and transmit energy to provide reliable continuous supply,” the report says.

The Australian Academy of Technology Sciences and Engineering, or ATSE, is a non-government, not-for-profit based in Canberra and comprised of over 900 Fellows. The newly released report aims to highlight the options for expediting Australia’s energy system transition and their role in achieving national climate goals.