NASA pictures hydrogen-emitting ‘fairy circles’ in WA

The image was taken by NASA's Operational Land Imager-2 on Landsat 9 on June 27, 2023.

The image shows groups of “fairy circle” hydrogen seeps near the town of Moora, around 150 kilometres north of Perth.

In 2021, a group of scientists from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia’s science agency, took soil-gas measurements in and around some of these depressions, finding “persistent hydrogen concentration” in the soil and at especially elevated concentrations at the edges of the circles.

“This work is the proof that fairy circles, in the meaning of H2 emitting structures, are present in Australia and opens the door to new prospectivity pathways by evaluating original hypotheses on natural hydrogen generation, migration pathways and entrapment,” researchers Emanuelle Frery, Laurent Langhi, Mederic Maison, Isabelle Moretti wrote in the study published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy.

The team also noted: “The natural hydrogen system is still poorly understood and needs to be studied in new geological contexts.”

Natural hydrogen

Natural hydrogen is sometimes referred to as ‘gold’ or ‘white’ hydrogen. While the world has known for many decades about hydrogen accumulating under the earth’s surface, the phenomenon has largely been ignored because there was simply no market for hydrogen before.

While research of natural hydrogen is lacking, it is believed to originate from two main underground processes. The first is called ‘serpentinisation’ and is a reaction between iron and water.

Serpentinisation is believed to have given rise to the natural hydrogen found in these Western Australian “fairy circles.” Essentially the reaction occurs when water comes into contact with iron rich rocks in the subsurface, deep enough to be unaffected atmospheric oxygen. “Then those iron-rich rocks, they effectively want to rust, they want to turn into iron oxides… so they will strip the oxygen atom off the H2O and that releases the hydrogen,” HyTerra executive director and chief technical officer, Avon McIntyre, previously told pv magazine Australia.

HyTerra is one of a number of Australian companies looking to develop natural hydrogen projects.

In February 2022, pv magazine reported that in the past year exploration licenses amounting to one third of South Australia’s total landmass have been either granted or applied for by companies in search of natural hydrogen.

This isn’t because South Australia is particularly bountiful in natural hydrogen accumulations, but simply that the state is the only jurisdiction currently with favourable exploration regulations.