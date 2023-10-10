Panasonic launches heat pump hot water system in Australia

Paul Reid, Managing Director at Panasonic Australia (left) and Chris Taylor, Managing Director of Reclaim Energy (right)

Japanese electronics giant Panasonic and Australian company Reclaim Energy have teamed up to offer a heat pump-based technology they say can quickly heat water up to 80 degrees Celsius, making it suitable for both residential and commercial use.

The offering pairs Panasonic’s CO2 Heat Pump with Reclaim Energy’s hot water system design and will be available in Australia from December.

Panasonic’s CO2 Heat Pump boasts a 6.1 coefficient of performance, meaning for every unit of electrical energy used, 6.1 units of heating energy is produced.

Heat pumps are gaining traction in Australia, with a recent report from Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator noting that air source heat pumps installations are up 70% compared to the first half of 2022.

Panasonic says it has installed approximately two million hot water heat pumps in the Japanese market and holds the country’s marketshare. “We’re very pleased to be rolling this technology out locally here in Australia,” Managing Director of Panasonic Australia, Paul Reid, said.

The heat pump system uses a heat exchanger to collect heat from the air outside to use as energy for the refrigerant, and transfers energy from the hot refrigerant into water to produce hot water.

Both heat pump and storage tank are designed to be installed externally.