CleanCo opens EOI for 3 GW of wind and solar

Queensland government-owned energy company CleanCo is seeking an additional 3 GW of clean energy capacity to support the state’s renewable energy targets which aim for 50% by 2030, rising to 70% by 2032 and 80% by 2035.

CleanCo Chief Executive Officer Tom Metcalfe said the 3 GW total includes project development acquisitions, joint venture investments, and offtake agreements.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead an organisation that has such an ambitious growth agenda. One that is focused on advancing Queensland’s energy transformation, and helping our customers thrive in a net-zero future,” he said.

“We’re looking for renewable energy and firming projects that will help us reach our 2030 goals and contribute to Queensland’s clean energy future.”

“This is a pivotal moment in our journey, and we’re excited to partner with innovative minds and organisations who share our vision and can help deliver the best sustainability solutions for our customers.”

Submissions for the 3 GW close on November 17.

The Queensland government’s renewable energy targets call for an additional 22 GW of new wind and solar projects by 2035, supported by at least 12 GW of storage, firming and dispatchable technologies including grid-scale batteries and pumped hydro storage.

In June, the state government announced it would spend $500 million through CleanCo “to propel the development of large-scale solar and wind projects” in central Queensland.

Last month, CleanCo released an expression of interest seeking up to 400 MW of renewable generation and storage projects to support the development of its Swanbank Clean Energy Hub near Ipswich in Queensland’s southeast.

CleanCo has also been provided funding to install a 250 MW/500 MWh big battery at the Swanbank energy precinct.