Quinbrook targets 10 GWh battery rollout after inking CATL supply deal

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has signed off on a global framework agreement with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, better known as CATL, as it looks to take advantage of the rapidly growing demand for mega-scale renewable energy supply projects that are teamed with large-scale energy storage solutions.

The two parties said the long-term partnership aims to optimise the energy storage solutions available to Quinbrook across its large-scale renewables infrastructure projects, especially those in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom – a portfolio that currently exceeds 50 GW.

This includes the Sun Cable solar and battery project being developed in the Northern Territory by Quinbrook and consortium partner Grok Ventures.

Quinbrook said it plans to explore the viability of using CATL’s eight-hour and 16-hour discharge energy storage solutions for the Sun Cable project, which is expected to include up to 20 GW of solar and up to 42 GWh of battery storage.

Brian Restall, Quinbrook’s Managing Director for Australia and the co-chair of the company’s global procurement committee, said the supply agreement builds on an already established partnership with CATL, which includes the deployment of CATL battery systems at its Gemini solar and storage project in the US.

“Quinbrook has a long history of working closely with CATL,” he said. “We are impressed by the quality of CATL’s technology … their robust product supply chains and the company’s commitment to investing in research and development.”

“We look forward to continuing our working partnership and assessing the viability of CATL’s ultra long-duration storage solutions as well.”

CATL will initially supply Quinbrook with its EnerC Plus containerised liquid-cooling battery systems with the two companies revealing they are already assessing more than 1 GWh of projects in Australia and the UK.

CATL, which produced 37% of the world’s electric vehicle batteries and 43.4% of energy storage batteries in 2022, is already involved in multiple battery energy storage projects in Australia, including supplying the battery units for AGL’s 250 MW/250 MWh energy storage system at South Australia’s Torrens Island.

It has also secured the contracts to deliver the battery units for the 500 MW/2,000 MWh big battery in Collie in Western Australia and the 200 MW/800 MWh extension to the nearby Kwinana battery.