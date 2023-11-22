Enphase introduces commercial-scale microinverter

From pv magazine USA
Enphase Energy is expanding to the commercial-scale market with its new IQ8P-3P commercial microinverters. They are designed for small-scale commercial installations.
The US-based microinverter specialist said that the microinverters support up to 480 W of peak output power, suitable for three-phase commercial installations and high-powered solar panels, accommodating a range of panel types from 320 W to 640 W.
“We have been installing Enphase products for more than 13 years,” said Jason Szumlansky, owner of Florida Solar Design Group. “Enphase commercial microinverters are a game changer — simplifying installation, improving energy harvest, and satisfying client requirements. Our first project was successful and we found that commissioning a new Enphase commercial system is as simple as commissioning a residential installation.”
The microinverters are backed by an industry leading 25-year warranty for projects in the United States and Canada and 12-year warranties for projects in Mexico.
“If low-voltage power and module level rapid shutdown, production optimisation, and monitoring are a priority for a project, then the new commercial IQ8 Microinverters are an excellent solution,” said Jason Jackson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Hakai Energy Solutions.
The commercial Enphase system includes the IQ Gateway Commercial 2, an internet-connected portal that enables over-the-air updates and the ability to connect to the Enphase App production monitoring platform. Enphase Kiosk Software is provided to display system performance in real-time, offering marketing, brand value, and sustainability-tracking by showcasing on-site clean energy generation. The new microinverters also feature Enphase Burst Mode technology, allowing panels to start earlier and turn off later in the day where other systems would stop generating power.
Enphase said the commercial microinverters are available for distributor orders today, with shipments expected to begin by the end of 2023. Shipments are expected to begin from Enphase’s US contract manufacturing facilities in the first quarter of 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.