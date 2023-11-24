New solution to suppress battery storage fire, thermal runaway unveiled by Fike

From pv magazine Global
Preventing thermal runaway – a rapid and dangerous release of heat and gases which can lead to fires in lithium-ion batteries – is the big conundrum plaguing both electric mobility and stationary storage industries. With battery thermal incidents a relatively new phenomenon, companies are wrapping their heads around suppression methods and the best ways of dealing with self-sustaining battery fires that are difficult to put out.
The latest company that claims to have found a solution to this issue is US-based Fike Corp. Its Fike Blue solution is billed as “the first tested and patented solution that not only suppresses the fire but also stops cascading thermal runaway.”
Fike has developed a tank with a liquid that has a boiling point of more than 400 C without breaking down. When a heat anomaly is detected, a releasing panel activates the cylinder to flow Fike Blue throughout the piping network. However, only in the module where the fire is located will the nozzle open and discharge the liquid, immersing the cells and absorbing the heat. The temperatures for all cells dramatically decrease over the course of several minutes until the event and chance for re-ignition is over.
Fike said it has various ways to detect thermal events in battery energy storage systems.
“Depending on the users’ goals, we can use multiple detection options including industrial gas detection, Fike Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) cables, traditional spot detection, and more,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
