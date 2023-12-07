Bison commences commissioning phase with Cosgrove Solar Farm

Bison Energy said the 4.95 MW Cosgrove Solar Farm in central Victoria has successfully connected to the grid and is now undergoing commissioning. When fully operational, the solar plant will be capable of generating about 11,000 MWh of clean energy each year.

Originally developed by Japan-headquartered Bison, the solar farm was acquired in early 2022 by renewable energy investor and fund manager Green Squares Energy, in partnership with superannuation firm Future Super.

Bison has remained involved as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor as well as the operations and maintenance (O&M) contractor on the project.

The Cosgrove Solar Farm is one of a suite of solar and battery energy storage projects that Bison is progressing in Victoria and New South Wales. The company said it is working on a portfolio of solar projects ranging from sub 5 MW – including the 4.95 MW Bostock Creek Solar Farm which is currently being built near Cobden in southwest Victoria – to larger-scale projects from 60 MW up to a new 800 MW solar and battery energy storage project which has just commenced development in southern NSW.

Bison is also working on a pipeline of standalone battery energy storage projects ranging from 5 MW to 100 MW with a mix of 2-4 hours storage. Among these is the 60 MW/240 MWh Bairnsdale battery energy storage system being developed in southeast Victoria.

In addition to its Australian assets, Bison has four solar projects in New Zealand with a combined capacity of almost 100 MW under development.